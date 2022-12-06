CURWENSVILLE — A new year has an entirely new look for the Curwensville Lady Tide. The sidelines looked familiar, with the team clad in their home whites. But, new head coach Dawna Wheeler was the one pacing the sidelines. After time with elementary and the junior high squads for the last 12 years, her first game as the leader of the varsity squad had her team hosting the defending District 9 runner-up Clearfield Lady Bison.

As expected, first game jitters came, as did struggles. Clearfield already had a pair of games to work on their play, while Curwensville was starting fresh. It showed as Clearfield overwhelmed the opposition, winning their second straight game while handing Curwensville a 48-20 loss in their season opener.

Despite the loss, Wheeler was happy with the improvement she saw from the first 16 minutes to the remaining 16.

“I thought we took a while, but I felt we definitely played better in the second half,” she said. “Our biggest thing is we have to score. Every time I pulled them off for a break, before they could go back in I’d say, ‘Are you gonna score?’ and they all said, ‘Yes, I will.”

The Tide only went 9-for-40 from the floor, but were a presence when shots were missed, and contested rebounds when the opportunity arose. Karleigh Freyer would lead the Tide with 11 rebounds, and Wheeler spoke of her after the game, stating that Freyer was hard on herself because she wanted to be perfect.

Clearfield got out to a quick 6-2 start in the opening quarter, and finished the first eight minutes on a 10-0 run to put the contest out of reach early.

Mia Helsel on a fast break following a Curwensville turnover. She would finish the night with a game-high 23 points for Clearfield.

“That was our plan the whole time. We like our balance, and our defense truly creates our offense. The girls did a great job on defense tonight, keeping everyone out of double figures, and winning each quarter,” Clearfield’s head coach Missy Helsel said after.

Even with the lead, the same struggles that plagued Clearfield over the weekend seemed to still linger. Clearfield was only 18-for-74 from the floor, with many of the missed shots coming near the basket. Helsel mentioned the missed shots, saying, “We had a few that didn’t drop, but I think the key thing we need to work on is getting that extra step so we can get the right look and get the shot to fall.”

A pair of Lady Bison made it into double figures, with freshman Mia Helsel leading all scoring with 23 points, falling just short of a double-double with nine rebounds. Not to be outdone, Cayleigh Walker would notch a double-double for the second consecutive game, finishing with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

The second half for Clearfield saw a lot of disciplined play, as the Lady Bison committed no fouls, and only had six turnovers, while also keeping the ball on their side of the court for a majority of play.

Helsel watched only four players score, but also saw a lot of strong play from her squad, with each contributing in their own way, and could see how the success was spreading to different aspects of the game.

“She (Mia) is not going to quit any time she’s out there. She’s out there to win, and all our girls are, taking turns in providing that spark,” she said. “That’s what I really like about this team this year, they can do big things at any time.”

While Clearfield left with the win, Wheeler could see that her team was still young, and will go through some learning struggles early in the year, but that the squad could be a lot different as each game happens.

“That’s our goal, just to get better,” Wheeler said.

Clearfield (2-1) has its home opener on Wednesday as they play host to the St. Marys Lady Dutch inside the Bison Gymnasium. Junior varsity starts at 6 p.m. with the varsity contest to follow. Curwensville (0-1) will not return to the court until Friday when they take part in the Philipsburg Holiday Tournament. The Lady Tide will face the Harmony Lady Owls on Friday, then return to the court Saturday to play in either the consolation or championship game.

ADDITIONAL NOTES:

Clearfield was without starter Riley Ryen, with Jaylee Gill getting the start in her place.

Hannah Glunt and Alayna Winters both accounted for five steals each, with Glunt adding in four assists.

Curwensville will not field a junior varsity team this season due to having only 10 girls on the roster. Home games are expected to start at approximately 6:30 p.m. but could change.

SCORE BY QUARTER

Clearfield 16 8 10 14 – 48

Curwensville 2 6 8 4 – 20

Clearfield – 48

Megan Wisor 0 0-0 0, Hannah Glunt 2 1-2 5, Alayna Winters 2 0-0 4, Cayleigh Walker 4 8-8 16, Elliot Swales 0 0-0 0, Mia Helsel 10 1-4 23, Arika Jones 0 0-0 0, Jaylee Gill 0 0-0 0, Myleigh Hudson 0 0-0 0, Elia Evilsizor 0 0-0 0, Caitlyn Albertson 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 18 10-14 48.

Curwensville – 20

Skylar Pentz 1 0-0 2, Addison Butler 0 0-0 0, Karleigh Freyer 2 1-4 5, Janelle Passmore 3 0-0 6, Brooklynn Price 0 0-0 0, Natalie Wishchuck 3 1-2 7, Jovee Elensky 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 9 2-6 20.

GAME STATISTICS

Clearfield/Curwensville