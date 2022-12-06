HARRISBURG – Listing excellent constituent service as one of his goals, state Rep.-elect Dallas Kephart (R-Clearfield/Cambria) is announcing his district office locations as he prepares to serve his freshman term in office, which officially began Thursday, Dec. 1.

“The news coming out from the state Capitol is what generates a majority of the attention,” Kephart admits. “But some of the most significant and rewarding work we do as members of the General Assembly is accomplished in a district office. We hope our constituents will stop by and check out the many state government services that are available to them.”

Kephart and his staff will be available at the following district office locations:



315 East Market Street, Suite 100

Clearfield

814-765-0609

Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.



264 Haida Avenue, Suite A1

Hastings

814-247-6210

Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We’re also in the process of setting up our Osceola Mills satellite office, which will be open sometime in January every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 600 Lingle Street in Osceola Mills,” added Kephart. “We’ll send out the details when that location is up and running.”

Kephart represents the 73rd Legislative District, which consists of the following municipalities:

Cambria County – the townships of Barr, East Carroll, Elder, Susquehanna and West Carroll and the boroughs of Carrolltown, Hastings, Northern Cambria and Patton.

the townships of Barr, East Carroll, Elder, Susquehanna and West Carroll and the boroughs of Carrolltown, Hastings, Northern Cambria and Patton. Clearfield County – the townships of Beccaria, Bigler, Boggs, Bradford, Burnside, Chest, Cooper, Covington, Decatur, Girard, Goshen, Graham, Gulich, Jordan, Karthaus, Knox, Lawrence, Morris, Pine and Woodward and the boroughs of Brisbin, Burnside, Chester Hill, Clearfield, Coalport, Glen Hope, Houtzdale, Irvona, Osceola Mills, Ramey, Wallaceton and Westover.

Kephart will be officially sworn into office on Tuesday, Jan. 3.