Joel L. Saylor, 51, of Summerville, lost his battle to cancer, Sunday afternoon, December 4, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loved ones. Born January 29, 1971 in Clarion, he was the son of late Daniel W. Saylor and Peggy Dolby Baughman. He attended Redbank Valley High School and was of the Methodist faith. On May 15, 1993 in […]

