Lawrence Twp.

Police were called to the Clearfield Co. Jail for an altercation between two inmates. Upon arrival at the scene they found Eric Kirsch and Thomas Hinerman engaged in a physical altercation during lockdown after Hinerman made threats toward Kirsch. Hinerman was transported by CCJ staff to Penn Highlands Clearfield for facial injuries. Kirsch sustained minor injuries to the face. Charges have been filed against both.

PSP Clearfield

State police responded to a report of a physical altercation in Chester Hill Borough. Through the investigation it was determined that Jerry LeFort, 37, of Houtzdale threw at item at the victim resulting in injury. Charges have been filed.

State police responded to a report of criminal mischief on Hilltop Rd. in Boggs Twp. Unknown person(s) sprayed glue into a door knob lock causing it to be inoperable. The investigation continues.

State police arrested a 50 year old Allport man for DUI on the Morrisdale-Allport Hwy.

State police arrested a 52 year old Brisbin male for DUI on Irvin St. in Brisbin Borough.

State police investigated a report of retail theft at the Dollar General store in Irvona Borough. Norma Reifer, 35, of Houtzdale reportedly at several brown sugar cinnamon Pop-Tarts in the store and failed to pay for them. Charges have been filed.

State police reported that a residence in Coalport Borough was burglarized.

State police responded to a report of terroristic threats on Laurel Run Rd in Pike Twp. During the altercation, Michael Johnson, 41, of Philipsburg and Levi Lipper, 27, of Curwensville brandished firearms at each other. In addition, Jessica Luzier was found to be in possession of a firearm, which she is prohibited. In addition, Melissa Fuls, 46, of Bellefonte was charged with false reports regarding the incident.

State police responded to a domestic altercation on Scooter Lane in Bradford Twp. During the altercation, Jeremy Conklin, 39, of West Decatur and Casey Hamilton, 35, of New Millport engaged in a verbal dispute which turned physical in nation when both Conklin and Hamilton crashed involved vehicles into each other causing minor damage. Conklin then proceeded to grab Hamilton by the arm subjecting her to unwanted physical contact, and as a result, Hamilton kicked Conklin in the chest subjecting him to unwanted physical contact. Charges have been filed against both.

State police responded to an accident on the Frenchville-Karthaus Hwy. While traveling at a very low rate of speed the driver of a Subaru Forester struck a pedestrian in the middle of the roadway who was directing traffic as a member of the Kaurthaus Fire Department. No injuries were reported.