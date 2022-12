Galen Dean Painter, of Smithport, PA, died on December 4, 2022 at the age of 78. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Dean was born September 8, 1944, in Punxsutawney and was a lifelong area resident of Smithport. He worked for Operator Engineers Local 66 operating heavy equipment. He is survived by his wife Carole Jean […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/galen-dean-painter/