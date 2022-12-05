CLEARFIELD – Friday Night Live will return to the stage of Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre on Dec. 9.

Friday Night Live is a monthly open mic available to those who want to show off their talents and entertain.

There’s a regular group of great comedians and musicians, but organizers would love to have new talent join them.

“Don’t be shy,” they say, “and show us what you’ve got. Songs, skits, stand-up routines, miming.

“We don’t care as long as it’s PG-13, of course.” Admission is free, although donations will be accepted.

CAST is located at 112 E. Locust St., in Clearfield. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.