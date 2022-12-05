DUBOIS – The DuBois Vocal Arts Ensemble will present Joyous Christmas, its annual Christmas Concert, on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m. in the Paul G. Reitz Theater which is located at 36 E. Scribner Ave., in DuBois.

The 22-member vocal ensemble which is comprised of 15 women and seven men will perform a variety of sacred and secular Christmas carols and holiday musical selections.

The concert opener will be “How Great Our Joy,” which is based on a German Carol and arranged by Jack Schrader.

DVAE will perform “Break forth, O beauteous heavenly light” by Johann Sebastian Bach, “Carol of the Bells,” which is the Ukrainian Bell Carol, a traditional English Carol entitled “Sussex Carol,” a traditional Catalan Carol called “Fum, Fum, Fum” with a four-hand piano accompaniment and a jubilant arrangement of “Joy to the World!” by Lloyd Larson.

Other musical selections will include “A Holly Jolly Christmas” by the DVAE Men, “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus” by the DVAE Women, “Jolly Jingle Christmas Medley” with instrumental accompaniment, a Hanukkah selection entitled “Celebration of Light,” and DVAE’s traditional closer, “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” arranged by John Rutter.

The DuBois Vocal Arts Ensemble is also honored to perform an original holiday composition by DVAE member Joe Shupienis entitled “We Remember Christmas.”

Members of DVAE include the following singers: Soprano I – Leslie DeLarme, Diane Kennard, Julie Smith and Patty Stewart; Soprano II – Allison Cornelius, Kristen Knarr, Marion Meloon, Jennifer Pothoven, Rikki Ross and Michelle Nupp Wingard; Alto – Brianna Cooney, Karen Fuller, Jeanne Hayes, Sally Laux and Barbara Shestak; Tenor – Marc Gelfand, Laybn Hollis, Vic Kosko and Tom Stafford; and Bass – Joshua Orner, Jerry Meloon and Joe Shupienis.

Eloise Kosko is the director and piano accompanist. Instrumental accompanists will include Jeanne Hayes on the Flute, Sherry Dieringer on the Violin, Erin Powers on the Clarinet, Annette Roy and Laybn Hollis on the Trumpet, Julia Wirths on the French Horn, Lydia Crooks on the Cello, Sally Laux on the Keyboard and Julia Wirths and Marc Gelfand on Percussion. Tracey Dusch is the CRI administrator for the Reitz Theater.

You won’t want to miss this meaningful and lively holiday presentation of Joyous Christmas by the DuBois Vocal Arts Ensemble.

Tickets are available online at the Reitz Theater Web site, at Ace Hardware in DuBois or the Reitz Theater Box Office. Any remaining tickets may be purchased at the door.