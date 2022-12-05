Clearfield- The Clearfield County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 48 year old Keith Allen Billotte.

Billotte is described as a white male, 6’ 1” and approximately 280 lbs. with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Billotte is wanted by the Sheriff’s office for failing to appear at revocation court on the original charges of terroristic threats and simple assault.

The Sheriff’s office ask that the public do not approach Billotte and if seen to contact their office at 814-765-2641 or Clearfield County Control at 814-765-1533.