BROOKVILLE — One day earlier, a heartbreaking loss to open the season left a tough and bitter taste in the mouth of the entire Clearfield Lady Bison squad. Missed shots from near the basket could have made a difference, a focus that coach Missy Helsel knew needed to be worked on in less than 24 hours. Reason being, Clearfield had the early tip-off on Saturday as part of the consolation game in the season-opening Brookville Tip-Off Tournament. They would take on the host squad, the Brookville Lady Raiders, in hopes of at least a podium finish to the weekend.

They got a lot more than they thought, because the team would encounter a physical opposition, but did not let it phase them. Big plays from both returning starters and some new additions gave the Lady Bison a 53-42 victory to even their record to start the year.

The key to the game according to Helsel was the play of both Cayleigh Walker and Riley Ryen.

Although Ryen only put up six points on the afternoon, it was her vision on the floor that allowed Walker to get some feeds, leading to points. Walker led all scorers with 21 points. Mia Helsel also managed double figures for the Lady Bison, adding in 13 points.

Brookville kept things interesting, as despite only being down four after one quarter of play, they would reel in Clearfield heading into the locker room. But, that was as close as they would get, as despite a 17-point effort by Eden Wonderling, the Lady Raiders would falter in the third, going down 42-31 heading into the final eight minutes.

In addition to the struggles on the floor, Brookville could not capitalize on the easy opportunities at the foul line. Of the 17 trips to the charity stripe, only six would make it in the net, a tough 33% average. Clearfield, meanwhile, hit 14 of 24 opportunities while at the line.

With the season-opening tournament now behind them, Clearfield (1-1) still has a road trip on Monday, but it only requires a short drive up Route 879 as they will face the Curwensville Lady Tide in their season-opener inside Patton Hall. The game will tip off at 6:30 p.m. as there is no junior varsity contest.

SCORE BY QUARTER

Clearfield 15 11 16 11 – 53

Brookville 11 10 10 11 – 42

Clearfield – 53

Hannah Glunt 3 0-1 7, Alayna Winters 1 3-5 6, Cayleigh Walker 8 5-7 21, Riley Ryen 2 2-5 6, Mia Helsel 3 4-6 13, Arika Jones 0 0-0 0, Jaylee Gill 0 0-0 0, Myleigh Hudson 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 17 14-24 53.

Brookville – 42

Reggan Olson 2 0-0 5, Mara Bowser 0 0-0 0, Kerstyn Davie 2 0-0 4, Bentley Hughey 0 0-4 0, Hannah Lundgren 1 0-0 3, I. Pongallo 0 0-0 0, Eden Wonderling 6 4-7 17, H. Geer 3 0-0 9, S. Whitling 1 2-6 4, K. Yoder 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 15 6-17 42.

@ Brookville Tip-off Tourney 12/02 vs. Clarion-Limestone 41 – 43 0 – 1 12/03 vs. Brookville 53 – 42 1 – 1 12/05 @ Curwensville 12/07 ST. MARYS 12/09 PUNXSUTAWNEY 12/13 PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 12/17 @ Hollidaysburg 12/20 BALD EAGLE AREA 12/27 CURWENSVILLE 01/03 @ Tyrone 01/06 BELLEFONTE 01/10 HUNTINGDON 01/11 @ DuBois Central Catholic 01/13 @ Penns Valley 01/16 @ Philipsburg-Osceola 01/19 HOLLIDAYSBURG 01/23 @ Bald Eagle Area 01/26 TYRONE 01/30 @ Bellefonte 02/02 @ Huntingdon 02/06 PENNS VALLEY 02/14 @ DuBois