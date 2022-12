James G. Keslar, 63, of Walston, died Friday, December 2, 2022 at his home following an illness. Born on December 19, 1958 in Brookville, he was the son of the late James C. and Emma Allshouse Keslar. He attended Punxsutawney Area High School and was a long time member of the Walston Club. On May 23, 1981, he married the […]

