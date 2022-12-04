CLAYSBURG — Nine of 14 Curwensville Golden Tide matmen placed at the 2022 Inter County Conference Championship Tournament on Saturday at Claysburg-Kimmel High School enabling the Tide to score 152.5 points and place fifth out of 15 teams.

160 pound junior Logan Aughenbaugh went 3-0 during the two day tourney to earn the Tide’s lone gold medal. After recording two falls, Aughenbaugh won 10-7 in the finals over Tussey Mountain’s Ezra Masood.

Logan Aughenbaugh at the top of the ICC podium at 160 pounds

Falling in the finals and placing second were 133 pound junior Ryder Kuklinskie and 145 pound senior Nik Fegert.

Winners in the consolation finals and placing third were senior Chase Irwin at 189 and junior Trenton Guiher at 215.

Two of the Tide also lost in the consolation finals to place fourth – sophomore Austin Gilliland at 107 and senior Damian Brady at 127.

Sophomores Zeke Mayhew at 127 and Alex Murawski at 152 each went 4-2 for the tourney to place fifth.

Mount Union won the team title with 206.5 points, while Glendale was second with 165, West Branch was sixth with 135, and Mo Valley was 12th with 45.

Full results courtesy FloArena can be found HERE.

The Tide will start their dual meet season on Tuesday December 13 at Juniata Valley.