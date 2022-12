CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — A Clarion teen who went missing on Thanksgiving has been found deceased. Clarion-based State Police said 14-year-old Paige Harrigan was found deceased late Saturday afternoon near Chestnut Ridge Drive in Clarion Township. A family member said a man walking his dog found Harrigan in a ditch around 4:00 p.m. It is believed that Harrigan ran away […]

