Roger Courson, 69, of Rimersburg, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at his home. He was born on May 30, 1953, in Brookville. He was the son of Russell and Hertha Courson. Roger was a self-employed truck driver. In his spare time, he enjoyed tinkering around with tractors and bulldozers, eating at the Korner Restaurant, and spending time with […]

