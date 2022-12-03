BROOKVILLE – The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is pleased to announce the start of its Fantastic Food Photo Contest.

There are many great places to eat in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region that serve some unique local cuisine. Photos can be submitted through Feb. 28, 2023.

Finalists’ photos will be posted on online in March with the four entries receiving the most votes winning the following cash prizes: First Place, $100; Second Place, $75; Third Place, $50; and Fourth Place, $25.

To enter complete the entry form and upload your photos at VisitPAGO.com/contest.

The only requirements are that the photo meet the Fantastic Food photo contest theme and must be taken in Jefferson, Elk, Clarion, Forest or Cameron counties.

“Our photo contests are very popular with travelers and locals alike. These contests give people the chance to show off their photos highlighting the beauty, people, places, food and events of the region during each season,” stated John Straitiff, executive director Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau.

The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is a membership-based travel promotion organization serving five counties in Northwest Pennsylvania: Jefferson, Elk, Clarion, Forest and Cameron.

The mission of the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is to design and implement marketing strategies/programs with the specific intent of increasing overnight travel-related expenditures and awareness of the region as the perfect outdoor adventure destination.