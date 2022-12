Ellen Ilene McKenrick, of Grampian, died on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at her home. She would have been 80 years old this Christmas. She was born on December 25, 1942 in New Bethlehem, a daughter of the late Roland and Ethel (Orr) Fox. Ellen was a 1960 graduate of Red Bank Area High School. Ellen enjoyed her sewing circle, spending […]

