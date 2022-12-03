CLEARFIELD – Clearfield Area United Way Representative Rena Fisher recently delivered over 100 books to the Salvation Army Lunch & Literacy Program.

The book donation was made as part of the CAUW Reading Ripples Program to Major Stanley Newton, Debbie Knepp and Brittany McKinney.

Gently-used books are collected for “Reading Ripples,” then coordinated, processed and redistributed, and the Salvation Army is one of the United Way’s 23 local member agencies.

“Helping United Way helps so many other important agencies that touch lives from infants to the elderly,” shares Wilson Fisher, board member.

“Newer luggage items have also been collected for Pentz Run Youth Services,” Fisher adds.

Monetary donations can be made to CAUW, 18 N. Second St., P.O. Box 1430, Clearfield, PA 16830 or via PayPal at clearfieldareaunitedway.org.

CAUW has more books available, according to Fisher, and would be glad to deliver them to children’s groups in need who love reading. For more information, please call 814-765-6521.