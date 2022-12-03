BROOKVILLE – The Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Chamber Mixer at the Rebecca M. Arthurs Memorial Library on Thursday, Dec. 15 at 3:30 p.m.

The local library is so much more than a house of books and community members are lucky to have this valuable resource at their fingertips. Educational programs, special events and free online courses are just a few things the library offers.

Come learn how library resources can help you in business, school and life aspects. You are invited to join on Thursday, Dec. 15, from 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., at Rebecca M. Arthurs Memorial Library, 223 Valley St., Brookville.