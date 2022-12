Theresa Frances (Tronzo) Uvena, 95, of Punxsutawney, PA, passed away on December 1, 2022, while a resident of Christ the King Manor in DuBois, PA. She was born on March 27, 1927, to the late Gasper and Bellina (Martino) Tronzo in Punxsutawney, PA. Theresa graduated from Punxsutawney Area High School. She worked for Tronzo’s Market and was produce manager at […]

