Editor’s Note: GANT has teamed up with local law enforcement agencies throughout Clearfield County to develop a listing of persons for whom there are arrest warrants. Anyone with information about wanted persons is asked to contact the appropriate law enforcement agency. GANT will update its warrant page monthly based upon information provided by the participating law enforcement agencies.

Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office

Contact: 814-765-2641, Ext. 2159

Anthony L. Anstead Bench Warrant Brandon S. Bloom (2) Bench Warrant Van Darren Bortz Jr. Bench Warrant John T. Bratton (2) Bench Warrant Jason T. Bricen Bench Warrant Shawn R. Brink Bench Warrant Brandon P. Coder Bench Warrant Frank Cusick Bench Warrant Brittany M. Davis Bench Warrant Robert G. Gill Bench Warrant Robert L. Harmick Jr. Bench Warrant Hafiz R. Hendricks Bench Warrant Emily D. Hepler Bench Warrant Gary L. Horner Jr. Bench Warrant Brock A. Jarrett Bench Warrant Johnn H. Kleckler II Bench Warrant Dana L. Krause Bench Warrant Raymond Acey Lansberry Bench Warrant William C. Lyons II (2) Bench Warrant Jade M. Marshall Bench Warrant Braedyn M. McCahan Bench Warrant Matthew D. Mock Bench Warrant Robert L. Myers Bench Warrant Barry E. Snyder Bench Warrant Cody J. Stephenson Bench Warrant Eric K. Talamantez Bench Warrant Steven L. Thomas Bench Warrant Tyler M. Wetzel Bench Warrant Sandra L. Wilson Bench Warrant Trevor R. Wilson Bench Warrant Crystal D. Wise (2) Bench Warrant Frank A. Yannitelli Bench Warrant Trever R. Yeager Bench Warrant