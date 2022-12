Sandra Leah (Miller) Serene, 70, of Downingtown, passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at her residence. Born in Dubois, PA, Sandra was the daughter of the late Donald and Elizabeth (Harris) Miller. Sandra enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, Publisher’s Clearing House Sweepstakes, cooking, and gardening. Sandra is survived by her children: Christine Serene of Downingtown and Alicia Serene of Prospect Park; […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sandra-leah-miller-serene/