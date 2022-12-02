CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Kerle Tire Game of the Week continues tonight with a Friday night playoff matchup between Union Area and Port Allegany in the PIAA Class 1A Semifinal, and EYT Media/D9Sports will have all of the action live from Memorial Stadium in Clarion. The Kerle Tire Pregame Show will start at 6:45 p.m. followed by kickoff at […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sponsored-kerle-tire-game-of-the-week-features-union-area-new-castle-vs-port-allegany-playoff-tilt/