CLAYSBURG — The Curwensville Golden Tide wrestling team kicked off its 2022-23 season with a strong showing at the Inter County Conference wrestling tournament’s opening night, sending seven of their 14 wrestlers into Saturday’s semifinals, and still have three fighting their way through the consolation bracket.

The Tide, with 71.5 points, sit in fifth place out of 15 teams. They are just one half point behind fourth place Berlin, who only has five semifinalists. Mountain Union leads the team race with 96 points, while the Glendale Vikings are second with 82 points. West Branch is tied for sixth with Southern Huntingdon at 56 points, while Moshannon Valley is in 12th with 27 points.

The Tide’s semifinalists are Austin Gilliland at 107, Damian Brady at 127, Ryder Kuklinskie at 133, Nik Fegert at 145, Logan Aughenbaugh at 160, Chase Irwin at 189, and Trenton Guiher at 215.

Still alive in the wrestlebacks are Zeke Mayhew at 127, Alex Murawski at 152, and JD Strong at 160.

Eliminated during the first day of action were Ben Shaffer at 139, Trenton Clyde at 145, Matt McDonald at 152, despite picking up three wins against his two losses, and Jarett Anderson at 172.

Complete results courtesy FloArena can be found by clicking HERE