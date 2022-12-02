Lawrence Twp.

Police responded to Roses Discount Store for a report of a robbery in progress. Upon arrival is was discovered that Kathleen Kennouche, 39, of Clearfield was concealing items on her person. She was taken into custody and found to be in possession of a suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Charges have been filed and she is being held at the Clearfield County Jail.

PSP Clearfield

State Police responded to a reported assault in West Decatur, Boggs Twp. Upon arrival it was discovered that a 60 year old male became intoxicated and began striking his father who is disabled and unable to care for himself. The victim sustained apparent physical injuries and was transported to UPMC Altoona Trauma Center for treatment. The defendant was transported to the Clearfield Co. Jail to await arraignment.