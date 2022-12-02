There was a sorrowful beginning to the December Clearfield Area School Board meeting last night as Superintendent Terry Struble announced the passing of long-time board member and recent board president Larry Putt, who passed away earlier in the day.

Struble noted how dedicated Putt had been to the community over the years, especially in regards to the Lawrence Township Rec Board and the school district.

He said that Putt always insisted that they put the students ahead of any other consideration.

It was also noted that Putt was a Navy veteran and served during Vietnam.

The board members expressed their condolences to Putt’s wife, children and grandchildren.

Photo by Wendy Brion

In another moment of acknowledgment, the board noted the resignation of head football coach Tim Janocko, who has been with the program for 41 years, which Struble noted is very unusual for any school district.

Struble said the board wishes the best for Janocko and his family.

The board received the 2021-2022 school year financial results from Business Manager Sam Maney, and Maney provided a summary for the press:

The Clearfield Area School District ended the 2021-2022 school year with a $1,414,571 surplus. The district originally projected a $2,936,515 deficit for the 2021-2022 school year. The favorable results can be attributed to the increases in local tax revenues over projected amounts, as well as federal grants that were not originally budgeted coupled with considerable savings in major expense categories such as personnel, purchased services, supplies and budgetary reserve. The district’s General Fund balance as of June 30, 2022 was $25,053,214 and included $2,753,348 of reserved restricted for debt service obligations, $5,269,878 committed for employee benefit cost and cyber-charter tuition increases, and $411,494 assigned for real estate tax appeals.

The Food Service Department of the Clearfield Area School District experienced a $420,970 surplus for the 2021-2022 school year. The district originally anticipated a $246,765 surplus. The additional surplus can be attributed to increases in special function revenues and state and federal meal subsidies. The fund balance of the Food Service Fund was $570,114 as of June 30, 2022.

Finally, the board reorganized, naming Greg Clarke as president and Shawna Rothrock as vice president and also retaining Beard Legal Group as school solicitor and Kayla Caragein as board secretary.

Phil Carr was named CCCTC board representative with Clarke as alternate while Rothrock was named representative for CIU No. 10.

Meetings will continue to be held the third and fourth Mondays each month at 6 p.m.