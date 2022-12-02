WILLIAMSPORT — As per usual, the Clearfield Bison wrestling team began their season at the Tom Best Memorial Top Hat Tournament at Williamsport High School on Friday night.

After the opening night, the Bison find themselves in 10th place out of 24 teams with 37.5 team points. On top in the team race is Montoursville with 61.5 points, just a half point ahead of runner-up Connellsville.

The Bison entered 13 wrestlers in the tournament, none at 215, but two at 189. More than half, seven, have reached Saturday morning’s quarterfinal round.

The quarterfinalists are freshmen Cash Diehl at 107 and Bryndin Chamberlain at 114, sophomores Brady Collins at 145 and Ty Aveni at 152, junior Carter Chamberlain at 189, and seniors Evan Davis at 121 and Eric Myers at 285.

Three Bison are still alive in the consolation bracket. They are Colton Ryan at 127, Adam Rougeux at 133, and Carter Freeland at 172.

Eliminated the first night were Colton Bumbarger at 139, Pat Knepp at 160, and Aiden Rougeux at 189.

Complete results courtesy Track Wrestling can be found by clicking HERE.