The holidays are upon us and there is plenty happening throughout the month of December. Here is a list of what we have found.

Dec. 1-3 The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, Reitz Theater, DuBois 7 p.m.

Dec. 2 Festival of Trees, the Dimeling Senior Residences, Clearfield 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Dec. 2 Brighten the Night, DuBois City Park 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 2 Taste of the Town Spirit Tour, downtown Clearfield 4 p.m.

Dec. 2 Community Christmas Caroling, The Dimling in Clearfield 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 3 Christmas Tree Lighting, Lower Witmer Park, Clearfield

Dec. 3 Clearfield YMCA Christmas Parade, downtown Clearfield 3 p.m.

Dec. 3 Breakfast with Santa, Penn State DuBois 8 a.m.- 11 a.m.

Dec. 3 Philipsburg Christmas Festival Noon

Dec. 3 PRC’s 1st Annual Cookie Contest, 200 N. Front St. Philipsburg 8 a.m.

Dec. 3 Breakfast with Santa, Ridgway Fire Department 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Dec. 4 Best Christmas Pageant Ever, Reitz Theatre 2 p.m.

Dec. 4 Annual Christmas Cookie & Soup Sale, St. Timothy’s Curwensville 9 a.m.- Noon

Dec. 4 The Nutcracker Philipsburg-Osceola High School 2 p.m.

Dec. 4 Animal Welfare Clinic Holiday Open House and House Tour 1 p.m.

Dec. 5 Santa Visit, Santa House Shaw Park, Clearfield 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Dec. 9 Holiday Artisan Market, Brockway Center for Arts & Technology 4 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Dec. 9 & 10 Winkler Art Gallery Holiday Anniversary Celebration

Dec. 10 & 11 The Search for Peace, Curwensville United Methodist Church 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Dec. 10 Santa Visit, Santa House Shaw Park, Clearfield 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Dec. 10 Grampian Lions Children’s Christmas Center, Grampian CenClear 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Dec. 10 Pelton Photography Santa Experience 4 p.m.- 7 p.m.

Dec. 10 Annual Holiday Book Sale, Clearfield Co. Historical Society Research Center 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dec. 10- 19 Downtown DuBois Elf on the Shelf

Dec. 11 Santa Visit, Santa House Shaw Park, Clearfield Noon – 2 p.m.

Dec. 11 Christmas Horse Parade, Main St. in Grampian 1 p.m.

Dec. 13 Santa Visit, Santa House Shaw Park, Clearfield 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Dec. 16 The Nutcracker Ballet, CAST 7 p.m.

Dec. 17 Santa Visit, Santa House Shaw Park, Clearfield 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Dec. 17 The Nutcracker Ballet, CAST 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Dec. 18 The Nutcracker Ballet, CAST 1 p.m.

Dec. 18 Vivaldi “Gloria” with Classic Holiday and New Favorite Choral Works, Clearfield Presbyterian Church 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 18 Pelton Photography Santa Experience, Clearfield 2 p.m.- 6 p.m.

Dec. 18 Santa Visit, Santa House Shaw Park, Clearfield Noon – 2 p.m.

Dec. 19 Santa Visit, Santa House Shaw Park, Clearfield 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Dec. 21 Santa Visit, Santa House Shaw Park, Clearfield 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

