Diana L. Stiver, 66, of Punxsutawney, passed away November 26, 2022 at her home. She was born on September 21, 1956 in Punxsutawney the daughter of the late Clair and Elsie (Burkett) Stiver. On June 26, 1982 she married Richard Stiver, who survives. Diana was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker. Her hobbies included baking and quilting. She also enjoyed […]

