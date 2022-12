Dennis Myron Lucas, 75, passed away at Brookville’s Laurelbrook Nursing Home on November 26th, 2022. Born January 11, 1947, to Myron (Curly) and Edna (Black) Lucas and raised in the Lucas Family home at New Bethlehem Tile Company farm. He had lived in New Bethlehem area all his life. He was a 1965 graduate of Redbank Valley High School where […]

