December is a special time in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region. (Photo courtesy of Kyle Yates Photography) The holiday spirit is in the air, and snow is falling. Here are just some of the highlights of events to enjoy during December. December Events December 2: “A Hallmark Christmas” Parade and Light Up Night in New Bethlehem December 2: Holiday Cheer Tour […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sponsored-december-happenings-in-pennsylvanias-great-outdoors-region/