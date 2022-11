Russell M. Orner Sr., 94, a native of Home Camp, passed away Monday, November 28, 2022 at the DuBois Nursing Home. Born in DuBois, PA on November 2, 1928, he was the son of the late LeRoy “Roy” and Sara (Williams) Orner. On October 10, 1953, he married Nancy R. (Richards) Orner. Together they celebrated 69 years of marriage. She […]

