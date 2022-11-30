CLEARFIELD COUNTY – The Clearfield County Public Library has announced its mobile library schedule for December.

Dec. 1, Shepherd of the Hills, Karthaus, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Dec. 5, La Jose Hotel, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dec. 6, Glendale Valley Spirit & Truth Church, Irvona, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 7, Coalport Veterans of Foreign Wars, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 9, Coffee ‘N Bananas, Madera, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Dec. 12, Blackwood Auctions, Luthersburg, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 13, The Rock Church, West Decatur, 11 a.m.to 1 p.m.; 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Dec. 14, Penfield Grange Hall, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Dec. 15, Colonial Courtyard, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Dec. 15, Graystone, 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dec. 15, Frenchville VFW, 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 19, Kylertown Center for Active Living, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Dec. 19, Mt. View Market, Kylertown, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Dec. 20, Mahaffey Fire Hall, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 21, Mint Condition, Grampian, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 22, Shepherd of the Hills, Karthaus, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The library will be closed Dec. 23, 24 and 25 for the Christmas holiday.

Dec. 26, La Jose Hotel, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dec. 27, Glendale Valley Spirit & Truth Church, Irvona, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 28, Coalport VFW, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The library will be closed for the New Year’s holiday on Dec. 30 and 31.