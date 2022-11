Joseph A. Pearce, age 82, of DuBois, PA, died Monday, November 28, 2022 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital. Born on February 24, 1940 in Glen Campbell, PA, he was the son of the late Joseph M. and Helen V. (James) Pearce. On September 10, 2011 he married Sue (Thomas) Pearce. She survives. Joe was a veteran of the United States […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/joseph-a-pearce/