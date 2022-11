Gladys M. Thomas, 98, of Punxsutawney, went to her heavenly home on Sunday November 27, 2022 at the DuBois Nursing Home. She was born July 27, 1924 to Ambrose R. and Marguerite (Wooley) Nichols on Maple Avenue in Punxsutawney. Gladys married Robert G. Miller July 29th, 1950. He passed away in 1978. She married Jacob Dale Thomas in 1993, who […]

