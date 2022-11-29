Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have fallen 5.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.95/gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania.

Prices in Pennsylvania are 1.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 37.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 7.9 cents in the last week and stands at $5.20 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $3.08/gallon while the most expensive was $4.59/gallon, a difference of $1.51/gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 12.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.52/gallon Monday.

The national average is down 22.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 14.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Pennsylvania and the national average going back 10 years:

Nov. 28, 2021: $3.58/g (U.S. Average: $3.37/g)

Nov. 28, 2020: $2.52/g (U.S. Average: $2.11/g)

Nov. 28, 2019: $2.81/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)

Nov. 28, 2018: $2.72/g (U.S. Average: $2.50/g)

Nov. 28, 2017: $2.77/g (U.S. Average: $2.49/g)

Nov. 28, 2016: $2.35/g (U.S. Average: $2.13/g)

Nov. 28, 2015: $2.28/g (U.S. Average: $2.04/g)

Nov. 28, 2014: $2.94/g (U.S. Average: $2.78/g)

Nov. 28, 2013: $3.39/g (U.S. Average: $3.27/g)

Nov. 28, 2012: $3.60/g (U.S. Average: $3.41/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Harrisburg – $3.98/g, down 6.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.04/g.

Hagerstown – $3.50/g, down 0.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.50/g.

York – $4.07/g, down 5.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.12/g.

“As millions of Americans hit the road for Thanksgiving, we saw gasoline prices continue dropping coast to coast last week, and a new record was set for the largest single day decline in the national average. In addition, 47 of the nation’s 50 states have seen diesel prices falling as well, providing well-needed relief ahead of the holidays and helping to stem the rise in inflation,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“All the metrics look very positive for motorists as this week is likely to continue seeing falling gasoline prices, with many areas falling to the lowest level since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

“It’s entirely possible the national average price of gasoline could fall under $3 per gallon by Christmas, which would be a huge gift to unwrap for motorists after a dizzying year at the pump.”

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data.

GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

GasBuddy data is accessible at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.