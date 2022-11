Marlin Lee Murray, 88, of Reynoldsville, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, while a resident of the DuBois Nursing Home. Marlin was born on November 26, 1933, to the late Herman “Albert” and Iva Althea (Bliss) Murray in Falls Creek, PA. He graduated from Reynoldsville High School with the Class of 1952; he always attended the class reunions and […]

