Joanne Louise (Minich) Warner passed away peacefully on 11/20/2022 in Centennial, Colorado, surrounded by family. She was born on May 3, 1927 on her family’s dairy farm outside of New Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and was soon joined by brother, (Chester) Grant Minich, and sister Shirley (Minich) Funk. The three attended a one-room schoolhouse until they matriculated to Clarion Limestone High School. […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/joanne-louise-minich-warner/