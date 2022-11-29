Lawrence Township
- Police received a report of theft Nov. 15 at the McDonald’s restaurant, located on South Second Street, Clearfield. Upon investigation, it was found the manager had allegedly issued unauthorized refunds to herself, totaling $880.60 via 66 transactions over the months of October and November. Charges are currently pending at this time.
Sandy Township
- Nov. 25, police received a report of a reckless driver in the area of Station 101. The vehicle was gone upon officers’ arrival.
- Police reported a false alarm occurred Nov. 25 at Triangle Tech.
- Nov. 25, police were contacted by a 22-year-old Reynoldsville woman who reported being harassed by her in-laws and was concerned that they may show up and cause problems.
- Nov. 26, police received a report of a 911 hang-up call from the vicinity of the Verizon store on Shaffer Road. Upon investigation, it appeared that it was accidental.
- Nov. 26, police reported that a vehicle driven by a 17-year-old Summerville girl failed to stop in time to avoid hitting a vehicle that was stopped at the intersection of Midway and Commons Drive. Although moderate to severe damage occurred, no injuries were reported.
- Nov. 27, police received a report that a 54-year-old woman was at a residence in violation of an active Protection from Abuse order. Officers handled the situation without incident.