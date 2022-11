HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Pete and Debbie Ryan have been holding out hope for a break in their son’s case that started as a missing person and ended in the discovery of his decomposing body in the woods in Howe Township, Forest County. Seventeen years later, somebody says they know what happened to him. (Photo above: Patrick Ryan at […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/first-lead-in-patrick-ryan-case-in-17-years/