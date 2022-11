Edward Lyle Kennedy, 90, of Mayport, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022 at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor. He was born September 13, 1932, to Edward A. and Bertha (Blose) Kennedy in Grange. Lyle was the owner of Kennedy Welding which he operated for over 40 years. He enjoyed hunting, farming, and helping his family. He is survived by his […]

