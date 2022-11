Carol Ann Askey, age 81, of Westville Road, Brockway, PA, peacefully passed away on Sunday November 27, 2022 at Highland View Health Care in Brockway. Born on September 6, 1941 in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Alice Rogers Askey Sr. Carol was a homemaker and attended the Beechtree Union Church with her parents when […]

