Maureen Collete Masi, 84, of Punxsutawney, passed away November 23, 2022 at her home. She was born on May 24, 1938 in Liverpool, England the daughter of the late Terrence and Dorothy (Simpson) Burke. Maureen was proud to have been from the home of the Beatles and A Flock of Seagulls. In May of 1964 she married Edward James Masi, […]

