GRAMPIAN – The Grampian Lions Club will host a Children’s Christmas Festival on Saturday, Dec. 10.

It will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Grampian Cen-Clear Center. All local children and their families are invited to attend this free event.

Santa and Mrs. Claus, along with Frosty the Snowman, will make a special visit to provide a Christmas treat to each child.

A large Christmas bag will be provided for children to collect their holiday goodies while there, and they may also choose a “Believe” bell.

Various holiday-themed stations will be set up. There will be Rudolph’s Reindeer treats, holiday crafts, Christmas cookies, Reindeer games with prizes and holiday tattoos. All children will choose a free toy.

For more information or questions, please contact Erin by phone at 814-277-6829 or e-mail: erind0821@gmail.com.

Follow the Grampian Lions Club on Facebook to stay up to date on its latest news and events.