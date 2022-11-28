Clearfield Borough
- Police responded to an activated alarm along South Third Street. Upon arrival, police found the building to be secure with no signs of entry.
- Police filed charges against a Clearfield resident who allegedly passed a check that was returned for non-sufficient funds.
- Police responded to a one-vehicle crash along Bigler Avenue. According to police, a vehicle struck the guardrail and became disabled. The driver was not hurt and the vehicle was towed from the scene.
- Police assisted emergency personnel along South Fourth Street with extricating a patient from their residence for medical treatment.
- Police are investigating a report of access device fraud after a victim’s card was allegedly removed and used without authorization.
- Police reported that a male was apprehended along Nichols Street for having several arrest warrants. He was transported to county jail on the warrants.