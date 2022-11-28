Abraxas I is currently hiring Drug & Alcohol Counselors or Counselor Assistants to work with adolescents at their residential facility, located in the heart of the Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania. Attention Addiction Counselors, Substance Abuse Counselors, Certified Alcohol and Drug Counselors (CADC), Prevention Specialists In this role, you will directly assist youth in developing a strategy for recovery […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/featured-local-job-drug-and-alcohol-counselor-assistants/