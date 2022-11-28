CLEARFIELD – Mayor Mason Strouse invites community members to usher in the holiday season with two different opportunities for Christmas caroling.

On Friday, Dec. 2 at 5:30 p.m., community members are invited to gather at the Dimeling Senior Residence in Downtown Clearfield for caroling inside the beautiful lobby.

The group will then cross the street and sing carols on the courthouse steps.

On Saturday, Dec. 3 at 5:30 p.m., community members are invited to gather at the Lower Witmer Park pavilion to sing carols around the community Christmas tree.

The Clearfield Revitalization Corp. will light the tree at 5:45 p.m. that same day.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for folks to enjoy Downtown Clearfield,” shared Strouse. “Clearfield is a special place to visit year-round, but it is especially charming around the holidays.”

Community members of all ages are invited to participate in these events. Strouse will provide song books, just bring your singing voice.