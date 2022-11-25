CLARION, Pa. — London Fuller won her second Atlantic Region Player of the Year honor in 2022 while Julia Piccolino and Cassidy Snider earned all-region honors, as the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) announced their Atlantic Region honors on Wednesday. (Pictured above: London Fuller, center, sets a ball during a match earlier this season.) The trio will now be eligible […]

