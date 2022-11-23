CLEARFIELD – If you are looking for a great small business to support during this year’s Small Business Saturday, look no further than Our Town Boutique Consignment & Gift shop on Third Street in Clearfield.

The store is celebrating its seventh anniversary, yet owner, Dana Moore, says a lot of people don’t even know the store exists.

“We are off the beaten path,” she admitted but said her best customers are travelers who find her because of Google.

The store began in 2015 as a consignment shop selling a variety of new and “pre-loved” quality items.

The current consignment inventory features products from 400 different people coming from Florida to New York.

“People come back to visit their hometown and bring us things.”

She is “very picky” about what she accepts with the clothing all being checked and steam cleaned before being put out for sale.

The store has name brand products at prices 40 percent to 60 percent lower than other places.

“When we have sales of 20 percent off, this includes everything already marked at 60 percent off.”

Her Black Friday and Small Business Saturday sales will feature 10 percent to 30 percent off storewide.

What do they have?

There is casual clothing, but also some selections for special occasions. The big-brand handbags and shoes are hardly-used at all, she said.

Jeans are a popular choice for men.

The store does not have any children’s clothing because she doesn’t want to compete with the Tot 2 Tot resale shop, which is located nearby at 501 E. Market St.

“I feel strongly about supporting local shops,” she said, adding that it’s sad when a business such as Bob’s Army Navy store closed recently.

Having your own business is challenging and for anyone thinking of starting their own, she has this advice.

“You gotta be able to ride the roller coaster. It’s great when you’re high, but you also have lows.”

The store continues to evolve. They have been expanding their inventory with a gift shop and now carry Dan Smith’s Candies from Brookville.

Their jewelry section has newly-made items from a local artist, in addition to used and some vintage pieces.

When adding something to the shop, Dana looks for products that are made in the USA, are eco-friendly or support a good cause.

Solmate Socks is one of those companies that does all of those things. The socks are made from fabric waste from around the world.

Some of the styles support a variety of charities including the Hummingbird Society, Pollinator Partnership, Ocean Blue Project, Pet Rescues and a breast cancer survivor organization.

Other things on hand in the store are Swan Creek Pottery Candles & Drizzle Melts, Burt’s Bees gift sets, Flip & Tumble bags and backpacks, Mem’s Kitchen Items and more.

Currently she has six rooms full of a wide variety of stuff plus a hydra massage bed.

The shop has a unique look because when she and her husband, Bob, constructed the inside of the store, they tried to “re-purpose” everything.

They made racks out of doors from the demolition of the home her father grew up in, while they also redesigned older displays.

“It makes it fun and unique.”

If you can’t make it into the shop, you can check out their online store, ourtownboutique.com, which features mostly new products.

Dana started the business after she was one of 100 people let go from the Clearfield Hospital seven years ago.

After she found it difficult to get another job, she decided to go to school. Her choice was the Asheford Institute of Antiques and she was able to complete the four-year program in six months, she explained.

She is a professional organizer, antique dealer and A.I.A. certified appraiser.

This led to her decision to open the store, which was named “Our Town” because her intention was to help the town.

After working over 30 years in hospice, she “wanted to find a way to help people. By having a store, I am helping people in other ways.”

Examples are providing clothing for fire victims and the women’s shelter.

“If we find a need, we try to help.”

This includes helping a homeless man living in his car, to furnish his new home.

“He was so happy. I love to find ways to bless people.”

Customer service is a big part of this business, with them providing whatever assistance is needed from putting together an outfit to being a personal shopper.

When her patrons complained about the hours not being convenient for working people, she changed things.

Now it is open Tuesday and Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday and Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Speaking with Dana it is obvious she loves her store and is proud of what she has been able to accomplish in the last seven years.

When people come in, they might not find what they are looking for, she said, but “it is great for their wallet and they will find something.”