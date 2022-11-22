CLEARFIELD – A routine traffic stop ended in three drug-related arrests Monday, Nov. 21 in Lawrence Township.

At 11:37 p.m., police stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation in the area of Putty and Turkey Hill roads in Olanta.

It was found passenger, Tad Polites, 37, of Clearfield, was wanted through Pennsylvania State Parole.

When Polites was taken into custody, suspected drug paraphernalia was observed inside the vehicle.

A subsequent search of the vehicle allegedly turned up approximately a half-ounce of crystal methamphetamine.

It was located under Polites’ seat, police say, and numerous items of drug paraphernalia were also found throughout the vehicle.

Further investigation allegedly revealed Polites was selling the drug with passenger, Cheyenne Sacolic, 21, of Fallentimber.

Polites was lodged in county jail on his state parole warrant and additional charges for drug possession.

Sacolic was also charged with drug possession while the driver, Dusty McGary, 54, of Madera, faces drug paraphernalia charges.