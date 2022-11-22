CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – The Clearfield County Coroner has released the identity of a woman who was killed Friday in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80.

According to Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer Snyder, the victim has been identified as Brandi Lynn Rapp, 33, of Clarion.

Rapp was pronounced dead at 11:15 a.m. on Friday, November 19, at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80, near DuBois, in Clearfield County.

Rapp’s cause of death is blunt force trauma while the death has been ruled accidental, Snyder said.

Snyder declined to provide any further details of the crash.

According to a Clearfield County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 10:19 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash.

The accident involved a tractor trailer and a car.

Sandy Township Hose Company, Oklahoma Volunteer Fire Company/Civilian Defense, Adrian Sandy Fire Company #3 were dispatched to the scene.

Amserv LTD Dusan Community Ambulance and DuBois EMS Ambulance Service were also called to the scene.

Explore has submitted a Right-to-Know request to State Police for additional details.

According to PennDOT spokesperson Tina Gibbs, I-80 eastbound was closed for several hours on Friday, November 18, between the on-ramp at State Route 1830 Exit 86-Reynoldsville in Jefferson County to Exit 101: PA 255 DuBois/Penfield due to a crash.