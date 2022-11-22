When you’re working with needles, cleanliness and safety are top priorities. Read here to learn our four essential tips for tattoo studio safety.

Tattoo studio safety is more than a method of convincing customers to come to your shop—it’s your responsibility as a business owner. When you tattoo someone, you should have complete confidence that they are safe in your hands. We have a few ideas on how to make that happen! Read on to learn four essential tips for tattoo studio safety.

Protective Equipment

There’s no reason you should ever tattoo someone without getting decked out in protective equipment. The goal is to minimize contact with your customer’s fluids, whether they’re blood, sweat or tears. Before each tattoo session, you should dress up in your gear of goggles, gloves, face shield and barrier gown. This is great for both genuine protection and showing the customers that you take cleanliness seriously.

Single-Use Gloves

Each time you begin a tattoo session, you should put on a brand-new pair of sterile gloves. We’re not sure who got the idea to reuse these gloves, but it happens! Don’t do that in your shop—after each session, toss your gloves and put on new ones. Additionally, if you spot holes or tears in your gloves, stop what you’re doing and find a new set. When you dispose of your gloves, be sure to put them in a hazardous waste bin.

Aftercare Plan

Every tattoo artist needs an aftercare plan ready for their customers. While there’s a lot of great information online about proper tattoo aftercare, don’t leave it in your customers’ hands to try and find that knowledge. We recommend giving each customer a printout that explains the proper technique for cleaning and caring for their new tattoo.

Sanitization and Sterilization

Not every item in a tattoo shop is single-use, and that’s OK! As long as you make sure to sanitize and sterilize all your reusable products, you can keep your tattoo studio safe for your customers. Remember, you need to sterilize everything, from your ink caps to your face shield.

Now that you know these four essential tips for tattoo studio safety, keep your shop a clean place, and you’re sure to attract the right customers!